Tammy Sue Hanson – November 27, 1965 – July 12, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jul 13, 2023 | Comments 0
A come and go memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Tammy Sue Hanson will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Willow Creek Park in Lamar.
Per Tammy’s request cremation will take place.
Tammy was born on November 27, 1965 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Dale Wayne and Betty Joanne (Van Sickle) Hanson and Tammy passed away on July 12, 2023 at the Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 57.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Delbert Ramey, Jr. and her father Dale Wayne Hanson.
Tammy is survived by her children Nicole Ramey and Harold Delbert Ramey III both of Texas, grandchildren Madison, Henry, Hunter and Harold D. Ramey IV, and her mother Betty Winsborough of the family home in Lamar. She is also survived by her siblings Harold Hanson of Lamar, CO and Annette (Robert) Themins of Hemit, CA as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tammy Sue Hanson Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: