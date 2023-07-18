Susan Ann Lusher – July 8, 1950 – July 16, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Susan Ann Lusher will be held at a later date. Per Susan’s request cremation will take place.
Susan was born on July 8, 1950 at Longmont, Colorado to Joe and Betty (Frick) White and passed away on July 16, 2023 at her cousin’s home in Longmont, Colorado at the age of 73.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry J. Lusher, her parents and her siblings.
Susan is survived by her son Travis Lusher of Granada, CO, grandchildren Caydence, Cash and Colter Lusher, brother and sister-in-law Bill (Sandy) Langdon of Lamar, CO as well as numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan Lusher Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
