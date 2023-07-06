Severe Wx Statement from NWS Pueblo
Russ Baldwin | Jul 06, 2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook
1146 AM MDT Thu Jul 6 2023 Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet-Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet- Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet-Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet-Crowley County-La Junta Vicinity/Otero County-Eastern Las Animas County-Western Kiowa County-Eastern Kiowa County-Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County-Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County-Springfield Vicinity/ Baca County-1146 AM MDT Thu Jul 6 2023 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of central...eastcentral...south central and southeast Colorado. DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight, Thursday, July 6, 2023 Patchy fog is expected to be in the vicinity of Colorado Springs and across northern El Paso county through early afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into the evening hours. Development will initially be over and near the southeast mountains, but then will move into the I-25 corridor by mid to late afternoon and then the remaining plains through the evening hours. The strongest storms will be capable of producing hail in excess of two inches, wind gusts to 80 mph, and tornadoes. While severe storms will be possible anywhere across the plains today, highest chances will be along and north of the Highway 50 corridor. The risk of storms is expected to lower just after midnight tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday over the Interstate 25 corridor and the eastern plains. The greatest chances for severe storms will be along and east of a line from Colorado Springs to Kim. The main threats from these storms will be large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Environment • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • Weather
