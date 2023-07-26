Maintenance Check Heads Off Potential Power Outage
Russ Baldwin | Jul 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh informed the Lamar Utility Board that a recent test of the LAMSO substation’s main transformer power protection equipment and relays indicated the transformer main tank oil level gauge is malfunctioning which could cause the entire substation to trip off-line. The circuit has been isolated and replacement parts are on order. The line crew replaced a 40-foot, Class 2 wooden pole that failed testing. The pole replacement required a planned power outage for the 700 block of East Oak Street including the Safeway store. The crew also replaced Safeway’s 500 KVA main padmount transformer that had an oil leak.
Purchase orders came to $40,139.61 and of that, $32,706.40 required board approval including $18,491 for replacement crossarms. Bills for June amounted to $834,527.76.
The low bid of $56,874 from Stella Jones Corporation for 40 forty-foot Class 2 and 6 thirty-foot Class 5 western red cedar poles was approved. The poles are for stock inventory, according to Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh. Delivery is expected within 8 to 10 weeks. A low bid of $12,503 was also approved from Techline for a variety of line materials hardware for stock inventory.
The June 2023 financial statement shows cash is down $99,190 from May and accounts receivable increased by $153,693. Total operating revenue for the month is $1,188,186 with operating costs of $963,278 resulting in gross operating income of $224,908. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are factored, there is a net income of $85,416 for the month.
Total operating revenues for the year are $6,601,870 and operating costs are $5,783,055 for gross operating income of $818,815. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are considered, there is a net loss of $161,798 year to date. June 2023 retail sales revenues are up 2% compared to 2022 figures and overall operating expenses are down approximately 5% or $302,252 resulting in a net loss of $161,798, year to date.
Ron Farmer of RFarmer LLC presented the board with the 2022 financial audit.
The board went into executive session to receive legal advice on contract negotiations under CRS 24-6-402(4)(b).
