Lorella Lucille Gadash – November 1, 1929 – July 16, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Lorella Gadash will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ed Briggs officiating. A private family inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Lorella was born on November 1, 1929 at Wiley, Colorado to Clarence Arthur “Kelly” and Merle Gertrude (Brown) Hays and passed away on July 16, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Gadash, her parents Clarence “Kelly” and Merle Hays, son-in-law Eric Hawkins, grandson Colby Mick and brothers Wayne Hays and Ray Hays.
Lorella is survived by her children Stanley (Patty) Mick of Stockton, MO, Loran Mick of Wiley, CO, Keo (Rod) Thompson of Holly, CO, Ava (Scott) Bair of Lamar, CO and Lora Hawkins of Elizabeth, CO, grandchildren Susan (Edward) Briggs, Destry Mick, Shechele (JJ) Rosener, Chelsea (Kevin) Davis, Courtney (Mark) Grasmick, Laith (Jill) Thompson, Brae (Robert) Medina, Alison (Kyle) Self, Ryan Bair, Chase (Angela) Bair, Corey (Katie) Bair, Megan Hawkins, Hillary Hawkins, Shelby Hawkins and Garett Hawkins. She is also survived by twenty-four great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: