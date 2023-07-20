LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JUNE 2023
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.55 billion pounds in June, down 4 percent from the 4.73 billion
pounds produced in June 2022.
Beef production, at 2.33 billion pounds, was 5 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.89 million head, down 5
percent from June 2022. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 1,338 pounds.
Veal production totaled 3.9 million pounds, 15 percent below June a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 23,400 head, down 20 percent
from June 2022. The average live weight was up 12 pounds from last year, at 283 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.20 billion pounds, down 2 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.4 million head, down 1
percent from June 2022. The average live weight was down 4 pounds from the previous year, at 284 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.9 million pounds, was down 5 percent from June 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 177,300 head, 2
percent above last year. The average live weight was 122 pounds, down 9 pounds from June a year ago.
January to June 2023 commercial red meat production was 27.3 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef
production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 12 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton
production was up slightly.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
