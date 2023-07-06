John C. “Jack” Jones – October 28, 1940 – July 5, 2023
A Memorial Celebration for Lamar resident and business man, John C. “Jack” Jones will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship church officiating.
Per Mr. Jones’ request cremation has taken place.
John or “Jack” as he was affectionately known to his family and friends was born in Ft. Benton, Montana, on October 28, 1940 to Benjamin and Rose Ann (McDonald) Jones and passed away at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs on July 5, 2023 at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his wife Pam on October 15, 2022 after 59 years of marriage. His parents and sister Shirley Jones and brother William “Bill” Jones also precede him.
Jack is survived by his children; Suzanne (Bruce) Norquist of Grants, NM, Deborah (Stephen) Claypool of Minneapolis, MN, Cindy Jones of Lamar and David Jones of Georgia. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Lawrence Norquist, Caitlin Norquist, Johnathon “Jake” Claypool and Duncan Claypool; brother Ken Jones of Florida, many friends and acquaintances he has made over his many years at AT&T and then through his Radio Shack business.
