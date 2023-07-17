Gregorio James Trujillo – January 29, 1961 – July 10, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Gregorio James Trujillo passed away on July 10, 2023 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 62. He was born January 29, 1961 in Las Animas, Colorado to Gregorio Tobias and Mary Juanita (Sena) Trujillo.
Gregorio graduated from Las Animas High School in 1979 and joined the United States Air Force. He worked as a security officer in the Air Force until he was Honorably Discharged and returned back to Las Animas to work at Fort Lyon VA as a CNA. After the closing of Fort Lyon, Gregorio continued working as a CNA until he retired in 2021. Gregorio enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking, softball, and anything outdoors.
Gregorio is survived by his children, Gregorio Robert (Nicole) Trujillo of Wichita, Kansas, Amy Aitken of Denver, Colorado, Jason Trujillo of Pueblo, Colorado, and David Trujillo of Lincoln, Nebraska; father, Gregorio T. Trujillo of Las Animas, Colorado; siblings, Donald Sr. (Terrie) Trujillo of Hasty, Colorado, Charles (Diana) Trujillo of Henderson, Nevada, Jesse Trujillo of Las Animas, Colorado, Shirley (Robert) Miller of Canon City, Colorado, and Pete Trujillo of Las Animas, Colorado; six grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Trujillo and nephew, Jason Simpson.
Per Gregorio’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
