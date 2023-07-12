Don O. Rogers – June 4, 1955 – July 11, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Don O. Rogers will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating.
Don was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Lamar, Colorado on June 4, 1955 to Robert G. and Norma J. (Sgrinia) Rogers and passed away on July 11, 2023 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home in Lamar at the age of 68.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by his brother Lee (Arlene) Rogers of Lamar, CO
Don loved all sports. He enjoyed going to the Lamar ball park in the summer, and was a lifelong Lamar Savage fan, enjoying football and basketball. He spent many years at the Lamar Lanes keeping score for many teams. Don was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan. He was a huge fan of the original Twilight Zone series and called his family daily to discuss the episodes.
When his health worsened, he went to live at the Lamar Estates. His family is grateful for the care he received there. He recently enjoyed his 50th Class Reunion and saw many old classmates who made sure he attended.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
