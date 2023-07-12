CROP PRODUCTION – JULY 1, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jul 12, 2023 | Comments 0
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS:
Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of July 1, 2023, is forecast at 68.40 million bushels, according to the July 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 30 percent from the June 1 forecast and is 91 percent above the 35.75-million-bushel crop produced last year.
Estimated harvested area, at 1.80 million acres, is unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2023, but is 370,000 acres above the 1.43 million acres harvested in 2022. As of July 1, the average yield is forecast at 38.0 bushels per acre, 6.0 bushels above the June 1 forecast and 13.0 bushels above last year’s final yield.
As of July 2, Colorado’s winter wheat crop condition was rated 9 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 44 percent good, and 12 percent excellent, compared with 23 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 34 percent fair, and 17 percent good last year. Twenty-eight percent of the winter wheat crop was at or beyond the mature stage of development, 9 percentage points below last year and 19 percentage points below the 5-year average of 47 percent.
Barley production in Colorado is forecast at 4.97 million bushels, up 12 percent from the 4.44-million-bushel crop produced in 2022. Harvested area is expected to total 44,000 acres, up 4,000 acres from last year. Barley yield is forecast at 113.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from last year’s final yield.
As of July 2, Colorado’s barley crop condition was rated 10 percent fair, 45 percent good, and 45 percent excellent, compared with 8 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 33 percent good, and 11 percent excellent last year. The barley crop was 40 percent headed, compared with 53 percent last year and the 5-year average of 66 percent.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.21 billion bushels, up 6 percent from the June 1 forecast and up 9 percent from 2022. As of July 1, the United States yield is forecast at 46.9 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from last month but down 0.1 bushel from last year’s average yield of 47.0 bushels per acre. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed totals 25.7 million acres, unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2023, but up 10 percent from last year. Hard Red Winter production, at 577 million bushels, is up 10 percent from last month. Soft Red Winter, at 422 million bushels, is up 5 percent from the June forecast. White Winter, at 207 million bushels, is down 1 percent from last month. Of the White Winter production, 11.4 million bushels are Hard White and 196 million bushels are Soft White. Barley production is forecast at 177 million bushels, up 2 percent from 2022. Based on conditions as of July 1, the average yield for the United States is forecast at 70.1 bushels per acre, down 1.6 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain or seed, at 2.53 million acres, is unchanged from the Acreage report released on June 30, 2023, but up 4 percent from 2022.
For a full copy of the Crop Production report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: