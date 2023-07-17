“Black-Out Memorial Truck Begins a New Journey
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
The Annual Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Committee announced the distinctive “Black-Out” Memorial truck will be heading down the road this weekend, enroute to Pasco, Washington for another tour. Folks should gather by 10am at the 9/11 Memorial Site at the Big Timbers Museum this Saturday, July 22nd.
The send-off is sponsored by the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute and Shawn Marshall 509 services! The custom-built vehicle, paying tribute to our nation’s veterans and armed forces has been headquartered mainly at the Ranco Offices on Crystal Street in the industrial park and has made several appearances in the area.
The countdown and plans continue for the Tribute Committee’s annual Remembrance, set for September 9th with the 10am parade from West Beech Street to the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Reeny Johnson Dryer is this year’s Grand Marshall and a special flag-folding ceremony will be held in honor of former County Sheriff Jim Hamilton. Nashville recording artist, Clare Dunn will sing the National Anthem at 1pm following a Tribute Meet-and-Greet from Noon to 1pm.
