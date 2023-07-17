Birth Announcements: Wertz -/- Stegman
Russ Baldwin | Jul 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Thaddeus and Sierra Wertz of Fort Lyon, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Hezekiah Reed Wertz at 1:40pm on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Korkis attending. Hezekiah weighed eight pounds and ten ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Brent Wertz, Eva Silva, Tina Tague, Kieth Shmeltzer.
********************************
McKenzie Middleton and Kolby Stegman of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Krew Stegman at 8:05am on June 27th, 2023 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Korkis attending. Krew weighed 3,620 grams and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Angela and John Sutphin, Micah Middleton and Gina Qualls, Kristell and Keith Stegman.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: