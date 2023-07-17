Aldo Almanza – December 7, 1996 – July 13, 2023
Mass of Christian Burial for Aldo Almanza will be held at 9:00 a.m. and Recitation of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Holyoke Cemetery in Holyoke, Colorado.
Visitation for Aldo will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Aldo Almanza, affectionately known as Aldito, was born on December 7, 1996 in Holyoke, Colorado to Aldo and Olivia M. (Baeza) Almanza. He passed away on July 13, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 26.
Aldo attended school in Holyoke until the family moved in June of 2006, just few years after his mother’s unexpected passing. From 4th grade until 8th grade, he attended Wiley Schools. In the fall of 2011, Aldo’s freshman year, he transferred to Lamar High School and graduated in 2015. Aldo received his Associate of Arts Degree from Lamar Community College. He worked various construction jobs and was also employed by the Wash Spott, Holiday Inn, and most recently, ACE Tire. He was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Holyoke. Aldo enjoyed skateboarding in his free time. More than anything, he loved his family and adored his sisters.
Aldo is survived by his parents, Aldo and Adriana Almanza; sisters, Kenya (Fabian) Chavez, Yesenia Almanza, and Areli Almanza all of Lamar, Colorado; grandmother, Gloria Almanza; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Almanza; maternal grandmother, Victoria Chaparro; maternal grandfather, Victor Baeza; paternal grandfather, Roberto “Fili” Almanza; and aunt, Carolina Hermosillo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
