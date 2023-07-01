A Pictorial Presentation on the Santa Fe Trail
Russ Baldwin | Jul 01, 2023 | Comments 0
The Bent’s Fort Chapter is pleased to announce that Joanne Vancoevern will give a presentation titled, “Everything you wanted to know about the Santa Fe Trail—a Photographic Tour”, on Saturday, July 8. The presentation will be held at the Grand Theatre, 405 S. Main St., Rocky Ford, at 1pm. There will be a brief chapter meeting prior to the presentation.
Joanne’s presentation will view historic artworks and modern photographs through a photographic journey along the Trail from Franklin, MO to Santa Fe, NM. The pictorial journey will include historic and modern-day images and photographs, as well as information from diaries, journals, and letters to visualize these sites through the words of those who traveled the Trail.
This will be an excellent presentation on the Trail, told as only Joanne, the Manager of the Santa Fe Trail Association, can. This event is free and open to the public. You won’t want to miss this excellent presentation on the historic Santa Fe Trail.
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: