2023 Lamar Chamber Glow Golf Tournament
Russ Baldwin | Jul 10, 2023 | Comments 0
Members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce and the staff at Spreading Antlers Golf Course were discussing last minute options for the Glow Golf Tournament this past weekend, given the amount of rain water already on the course and any more that could have developed on Saturday evening, July 8th.
Anyone who has organized an outdoor community event has almost always had an eye on how the weather will turn out, even on those activities which have been scheduled months in advance. And this was the case with the Lamar Chamber’s Second Annual Glow Golf tournament held this past Saturday evening.
The course dried up enough that afternoon to proceed, but there were safety concerns should a severe storm develop during the overnight tournament. Although there was a sporadic rainfall, and there was some thunder and lightning away to the east, it wasn’t enough to hamper the tournament.
1st Flight Winners:
Sean O’Quist & Chad DeBono
Brock Reedy & Kalen Smith
Tell Wollert & Josh Emick
2nd Flight Winners:
Joe Gonzales & Chris Isom
Johnathon Nunnery & Bryce Nunnery
Pat Lutrell & Anthony Tovar
3rd Flight Winners:
Eric Settles & Arnulfo Ortega
Dylan Vallejos & Tyler Crum
Sierra Buxton & Zach Archuleta
THE LAMAR CHAMBER WOULD LIKE TO GIVE SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
● Tractor Supply
● RC Garage
● DaVinci Physical Therapy
● SEMCO, Inc
● Baldwin Family
● Real Deals Magazine
● Frontier Bank
● Peacock Funeral Home
● TA Travel Plaza
● Tri County Ford
● Colorado Mills
● Thoughts in Bloom
● Community State Bank
● Buzzards Roost
● Walmart
● Hudson Clinic
● Bison Title Company
● Belle Sky Monuments
● Fellowship Credit Union
● Anna Carrere – State Farm Ins
● Deloach’s Culligan
● Guaranty Abstract
● Golden Plains Insurance
● A & B Liquor
● Carrigan Excavating
● High Plains Community Health
Clinic
● Southeast Colorado Two Shot
Goose Hunt
● Ace Tire
● Cook’s Floor & Wall
● Core Financial
● Oquist Family Chiropractic
● My Wholesale Products
● Lamar Auto Parts
● Quality Cleaners
● A-1 Rental
● Community Insurance Agency
● Five Rivers Cattle Feeding –
Colorado Beef
● American Family Insurance
● Austin Motor Sales
● All the Right Moves Dance
Studio
● Prowers Medical Center
● Edward Jones Financial-Joe
Ayala
● Atmos Energy
● Ark Valley Vision
● CareNet Pregnancy Center
● Cruikshank Realty
● Daylight Donuts
● SECOM
● TBK Bank, SSB
● Taco Johns
● Frontier Bank
● Tavern 1301
● Gobins
● Colorado Drink CO
● Zak Gardener (Eagle)
● T&T Boutique
