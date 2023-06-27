Vesta Ilene Sexson – June 30, 1938 – June 23, 2023
A celebration of life for former Sheridan Lake, Colorado resident currently of Akron, Colorado will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Jamie Crockett officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Vesta will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 8:00AM until the time of service at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Vesta passed away peacefully the morning of June 23, 2023 at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, Colorado with the love of her family surrounding her.
Vesta Ilene Sexson was born on June 30, 1938 in Wauneta, Nebraska. Vesta was the oldest of seven girls, which included two sets of twins, born to John Chester and Leona Geraldine (Smith) Browning and step-mother Opal Browning.
Vesta Ilene Sexson is survived by her son Danny of Paris, TX and daughter Treena (Cody Priddy) of Cheyenne Wells, CO, grandchildren Bo (Kori) Sexson, Blain (Tess Schwietermann) Sexson and girls Amanda (Tyler Wade) Parmenter, Lacie (Grady) Groshans and Makala Sexson and great-grandchildren Truett and Kenlee Sexson, Mallory and Emily Sexson and Tysie and Tayah Parmenter. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara McComas of Ingram, TX, Jean (William) Utter of Larspur, CO, Joy Roylston of Mt. Hope, KS, Doris Richards of Boynton Beach, FL and Deloris ArGuello of Wichita, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and MANY FRIENDS.
Following the service please join our family at the Riverside Cemetery where Vesta will be laid to rest with her husband Dale and son Dennis.
Please join our family for lunch and get together at the Lamar Senior Citizen’s following the graveside service.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
