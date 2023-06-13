Ribbon Cutting at Cobblestone Inn
Russ Baldwin | Jun 13, 2023 | Comments 0
Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held today, June 13th for the Cobblestone Inn at 1215 North Main Street in Lamar. The hotel has been in operation for the past several weeks just in time for the start of the summer travel season along Highway 50 to various destination points in the region, including Lamar.
It has been a long process to completion, remarked Tim Shelfchik of BriMark Builders, the principal driver for bringing together investors and municipal organizations who helped support the financing for construction, from the land purchase to today’s official grand opening. Shelfchik began talks with the City of Lamar as far back as December 2017 for various incentives to help get the project started. Other developers included local groups such as banks and lending institutions, SECED, PEP and Prowers County.
Speakers included Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin, PEP Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez, Lamar Chamber President, Melanee Marcum, Peter Page of Frontier Bank and Jeremy Griesbach, President of Development for Cobblestone, who noted the franchise is still relatively new on the hospitality scene compared to other corporations. He noted the potential growth for Cobblestone, especially when they focus on smaller and more rural communities. Sister properties in Colorado include: Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Yuma, Eaton, Kersey, Eads, & Springfield.
The three-story hotel features 45 rooms and suites as well as numerous amenities, from a breakfast bar, workout room swimming pool and offers a display of local photography from Karen Voepel. The official groundbreaking event was held October 6, 2021.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Events • Featured • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: