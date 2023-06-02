Press Release Prowers County Sheriff’s Office
Russ Baldwin | Jun 02, 2023 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office received a call of Harassment at 734 W. Colorado St, Holly, Colorado on 5-31-2023 at approximately 1748 hours. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted parties involved. Neither of the parties wanted to cooperate or file charges on the other parties involved. Deputies investigated the incident and cleared the call at approximately 1856 hours.
At 1957 hours 5-31-2023, deputies received a report of one of the parties back at 734 W. Colorado St. followed by an alert tone of shots fired at 2000 hours. Deputies arrived at approx. 2016 hours to find a Hispanic Male, identified as Anthony Contreras of Holly, deceased from gunshot wounds. Jesse J. Lunsford, age 26, and James S. Lunsford, age 24, were arrested at the scene. Deputies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations investigated the incident through the night and the day of June 1st. The Sheriff’s Office released the scene at approximately 1430 hours on 6-1-2023.
James and Jesse Lunsford are being charged with C.R.S. 18-3-102 – First Degree Murder. They are being held in the Prowers County Jail on No Bond. Criminal charges are merely accusations and each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If anyone has further details or information concerning the incident, please contact Undersheriff Fief or Sergeant Rodriguez at the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, 719-336-805o.
