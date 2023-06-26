Preliminary NWS Damage Survey for 06/23/23 Granada, Colorado Tornado Event
Russ Baldwin | Jun 26, 2023 | Comments 0
A well-documented strong and long-lasting EF-3 tornado meandered across Prowers County south of Granada, Colorado, on Friday, June 23, 2023, remaining over open countryside for most of its life. Early during the tornado’s lifespan, it heavily impacted John and Myrna DuVall’s family farm. Two wooden barns were completely destroyed, with little evidence remaining of them other than the outline where they once stood. A metal farm outbuilding was virtually gone, with only the twisted steel beam reinforcements remaining. The primary family house was completely destroyed, with only a part of an interior wall still in place. After impacting the family home, the tornado continued to the southeast and knocked down power lines along two different county roads before heading back into open countryside and dissipating.
In addition, there were two other tornadoes on this day. One that occurred in eastern Prowers County after the initial tornado, and the other one in southern Baca County. No known damage at this time from either of these tornadoes. In the absence of damage, these tornadoes will be rated EF-Unknown.
The tornado’s touchdown time was 5:40pm approximately 13 miles south-southwest of Granada and lasted until 6:15pm when it dissipated 17 miles south-southeast of Granada, in the vicinity of CR 25 and R. The EF3 rating had wind speeds estimated between 136 to 165 mph on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
This makes 106 tornado warnings posted by the NWS since the start of 2023, more than the last three years combined.
The DuVall family could use donations of large boxes, bubble wrap, plastic tote bins and wrapping tape. Some local residents have responded by offering to launder and dry all of the clothes which were spread about by the tornado.
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Granada • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • Weather
About the Author: