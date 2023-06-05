National Weather Service-Pueblo-Spring Weather Review
The start of the Spring of 2023 saw a predominately strong westerly flow pattern across the Rockies, which brought ample moisture and snowfall to areas along and west of the Continental Divide through the month of March, along with generally cool, dry and windy weather to most of eastern Colorado. April saw a rollercoaster of temperatures, as passing weather systems brought periods of warm and cold temperatures and generally dry conditions through the first half of the month. A stronger storm system moved across the region through the last week of April, bringing widespread beneficial precipitation to portions of the drought stricken southeast Colorado Plains.
May of 2023 started out warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, before a slow moving weather system brought much cooler and abundant precipitation to the area from May 10th through May 12th, with wet heavy snowfall across portions of the southeast mountains and heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast Plains. A relatively cool and wet weather pattern continued across the region through the end of the month, especially across southeast Colorado.
The preliminary average temperature for the Spring of 2023 in Pueblo was 51.5 degrees, which is 0.7 degrees below normal. Pueblo recorded 3.57 inches of precipitation through the spring, which is 0.39 inches below normal. Of note, 65 percent of the spring total precipitation was recorded in April (2.33 inches). Pueblo recorded 3.1 inches of snow through the spring. This is 4.8 inches below normal and makes the Spring of 2023 the 31st least snowiest on record.
