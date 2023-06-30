Ismael Enrique Vargas – August 3, 1954 – June 26, 2023
A memorial Mass for longtime Lamar resident, Ismael Enrique Vargas will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Ismael was born on August 3, 1945 at Coyachi, Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuel and Guadalupe (Garcia) Vargas and passed away on June 26, 2023 at his home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents, children Debbie Zavala and Lupe Vargas, grandson Juan Zavala and sister Trini Solis.
Ismael is survived by his children Anita (David) Zavala and Caroline (Brad) Fisher all of Lamar, CO, Theresa (Thomas) Ramos of Holly, CO, Jessica (Jacob) Guerreo and Crystal Valdez all of Amarillo, TX, his wife Mary Vargas of Lamar, CO and his siblings Lito Vargas, Ramon Vargas, Juan Varga, Anita Calvillo and Maria Vargas as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and a host friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ismael Vargas Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
