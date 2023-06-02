Improvement project begins on Highway 385
Russ Baldwin | Jun 02, 2023 | Comments 0
Prowers County — Work is underway to replace a bridge and realign a segment of US 385 between Grenada and Bristol, near County Road FF, north of the Arkansas River.
The project consists of shifting the highway 35 feet east of its current location for 2.6-miles, providing for a smoother alignment. An 88-year-old timber bridge also is being replaced with a concrete box culvert to accommodate higher accumulations of water and lower the risk of roadway flooding.
Traffic Impacts:
- Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Temporary traffic signal alternating one lane of traffic
- Other lane and shoulder closures are in place, with speeds reduced to 40 mph.
- Traffic fines doubled in the work zone.
- Motorists urged to slow down approaching the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.
Tricon 2 of Castle Rock is the contractor for the $3,775,000 million project. It is schedule for completion in fall 2023.
Project Information
Call the project information line at 719-789-0465
Email the project team at: us385realignment@gmail.com
Website at: www.codot.gov/projects/us385bristolrealignment
