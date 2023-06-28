Farnam Welcomed as Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s Next President
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Robert Farnam, rancher and business owner from Brush, Colo., stepped into his role as the 118th president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) at CCA’s 2023 Annual Convention hosted June 19-21st in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Farnam has served on CCA’s Board of Directors for nearly 10 years and has been actively involved in local, state, and national cattlemen’s associations. As he looks toward this year as CCA President, Robert anticipates challenges for the Colorado beef industry, but is excited for ongoing opportunities to continue to advance the legacy of the beef industry for future generations.
Robert follows Philip Anderson, outgoing CCA President, from Walden, Colo. Anderson’s term as CCA President was more than eventful with the state wolf introduction process looming as well as many unexpected complications throughout the state legislative session.
Anderson said of his experience as CCA President, “It has been an honor to serve as the president of this association and all the great men, women, and families that represent our industry.” Anderson continued to say, “From my statewide travels, I have seen firsthand our association and its members’ commitments to bettering our industry and I am proud of each individual who stepped up to make a difference.”
CCA’s new President Robert Farnam, his wife, Ashley, and their two school-aged children, Fowler and Frank, reside in Brush, where they own and operate a commercial cow-calf operation. In addition to the ranch, Robert and his family have owned and operated High Plains Cattle Supply and Armory since 2006. As a 6th generation rancher, Robert is proud to be raising his family with their roots in agriculture – knowing where their food, fuel, and fiber come from. He recognizes the urgent need to engage with consumers and stakeholders outside the industry as these audiences are further removed from agriculture than ever before. Robert looks forward to engaging producers, industry partners, and consumers to affect political and social change to benefit the beef industry and agriculture. This is no easy feat as our industry continues to face unique challenges, but with the members’ support, the association is up for the challenge.
“As we look to the year ahead, I am looking forward to serving the members of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association as their president,” said Farnam. “It will take the collective voices and efforts of our industry to affect positive change, but I am confident that our membership and association is ready to get to work on issues of importance on behalf of all of Colorado’s beef producers and the broader industry,” said Farnam.
CCA is pleased to welcome the CCA 2023-2024 Board of Directors:
President: Robert Farnam, Brush
President-Elect: Tom Harrington, Carbondale
1st Vice President: Curt Russell, Sugar City
2nd Vice President: Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss
Treasurer: John Michal, Sterling
Northeast quarter representatives: Jim Magnuson, Eaton & Jim Santomaso, Sterling
Northwest quarter representatives: Mike Camblin, Maybell & John Raftopoulos, Craig
Southwest quarter representatives: Sean Martin, Collbran & Pete Stagner, Moffat
Southeast quarter representatives: R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson & Nate Tanner, Yoder
Immediate Past President: Philip Anderson, Walden
Past President: Steve Wooten, Kim
As with the officers from years before, this year’s officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen’s association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.
