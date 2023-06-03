Eleven Fatalities in Six Days in Colorado
Colorado Troopers Want Drivers and Pedestrians to Stay Focused on the Roads
(COLO) – Since Saturday, May 27 through today, June 1, 2023, the Colorado State Patrol has responded to eleven fatal crash incidents around the state of Colorado resulting in eleven lives lost. The ages of fatalities ranged from 10 to 73 years of age, with fatalities in vehicles and on foot, serving as a stark reminder that our roadways support all members of our communities.
“The ability to safely travel within our community or across the state directly impacts the quality of life for all Coloradans,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “This isn’t a ‘them’ problem, it is an ‘all of us’ problem. Until every license holder recognizes and acts upon the responsibility they hold, we won’t stop shattering annual death records on our roadways.”
The range of poor driving behaviors underscores the urgent need for all road users to stay focused on the task of driving and following traffic safety rules and laws. All of these crashes were completely avoidable.
Five of these incidents occurred in Jefferson County and two occurred in Weld County. Here is a breakdown of the eleven fatal crashes in Colorado since Saturday, May 27:
Ages ranged between 17 and 73. Four deaths used two-wheel vehicles as their mode of transportation. Two were pedestrians. Some causes stemmed from improper left turns, excessive speed, distracted driving and impairment.
