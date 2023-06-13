City of Lamar April 2023 Sales Tax Revenue Report

| Jun 13, 2023 | Comments 0

 

 

Lamar city sales tax revenues dropped a small percentage, 1.14% for April 2023 compared to the last period last year.  The dollar difference was $4,219 with 2022 collections at $369,698 compared to the recent collection period of $365,478.  Use Tax collections were up 49.63% or the same period for a gain of $12,407 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections gain over last year by 2.01% for a difference of $7,984.

Year to date collections were improved with a 4.23% gain from January 2023 to May of this year at $79,307.  Use Tax collections were up 23.34% for a gain of $34,142 and Other Collection categories improved by 572.20% for an increase of $17,544.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections for the year are up 6.46% for a general gain of $130,994.

The year to date list of twelve retail sales categories showed a mix of gains and losses for the past three years with drops in Building Materials, C Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Sales and Hotels and Motels.

 

2021

 2022

2023

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 64,191 73,501 86,659
Building Materials 63,088 83,312

73,556

Apparel & Department Stores

 550,998 547,858 594,957
C Stores & Gas Sales 90,743 98,527

83,978

All Business/Electricity

 170,763 127,228 118,587
Furniture-Appliances-Electricity 12,184 14,274

12,822

Grocery Stores

 119,423 142,257 130,959
Hotels-/-Motels 51,032 63,499

53,118

Liquor Sales

 47,312 49,926 53,771
Manufacturing 31,575 4,743

5,489

Other Retail – All Other

 558,783 620,786 636,858
Restaurants 167,900 186,723

200,535

Filed Under: AgricultureChamber of CommerceCity of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: