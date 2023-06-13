City of Lamar April 2023 Sales Tax Revenue Report
Lamar city sales tax revenues dropped a small percentage, 1.14% for April 2023 compared to the last period last year. The dollar difference was $4,219 with 2022 collections at $369,698 compared to the recent collection period of $365,478. Use Tax collections were up 49.63% or the same period for a gain of $12,407 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections gain over last year by 2.01% for a difference of $7,984.
Year to date collections were improved with a 4.23% gain from January 2023 to May of this year at $79,307. Use Tax collections were up 23.34% for a gain of $34,142 and Other Collection categories improved by 572.20% for an increase of $17,544. Total Sales and Use Tax collections for the year are up 6.46% for a general gain of $130,994.
The year to date list of twelve retail sales categories showed a mix of gains and losses for the past three years with drops in Building Materials, C Stores and Gas Sales, Grocery Sales and Hotels and Motels.
|
2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|64,191
|73,501
|86,659
|Building Materials
|63,088
|83,312
|
73,556
|
Apparel & Department Stores
|550,998
|547,858
|594,957
|C Stores & Gas Sales
|90,743
|98,527
|
83,978
|
All Business/Electricity
|170,763
|127,228
|118,587
|Furniture-Appliances-Electricity
|12,184
|14,274
|
12,822
|
Grocery Stores
|119,423
|142,257
|130,959
|Hotels-/-Motels
|51,032
|63,499
|
53,118
|
Liquor Sales
|47,312
|49,926
|53,771
|Manufacturing
|31,575
|4,743
|
5,489
|
Other Retail – All Other
|558,783
|620,786
|636,858
|Restaurants
|167,900
|186,723
|
200,535
