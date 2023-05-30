Severe Storms in Prowers County Area NWS Posts Tornado Warning
Russ Baldwin | May 30, 2023 | Comments 0
From the NWS-Pueblo
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect until 10:15pm this evening.
This Afternoon
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
