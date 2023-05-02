Prowers County Represented in National Investment Summit
Russ Baldwin | May 02, 2023 | Comments 0
We are so excited that one of PEP’s very own, Cheryl Sanchez, got selected to represent Colorado at SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland this week!
She is one of only two Economic Developers from Colorado that was selected to represent our state. What an achievement!!
SelectUSA Investment Summit draws more than 3000 attendees featuring economic developers from all over the US, business investors with international representation, company markets, service providers, industry experts, international tech start ups, and government officials. During this week Cheryl will get to engage in plenaries, armchairs, panels, workshops, one-on-one pitching sessions, and will also have a chance to run the Colorado booth.
We are so excited to have Cheryl representing Colorado, and even better yet Lamar, at SelectUSA! Please help Prowers Economic Prosperity in congratulating Cheryl on this amazing opportunity and achievement!!
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: