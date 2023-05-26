Livestock Slaughter April 2023
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.20 billion pounds in April, down 8 percent from the
4.54 billion pounds produced in April 2022.
Beef production, at 2.07 billion pounds, was 11 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.54 million head, down 0 percent from April 2022. The average live weight was down 19 pounds from the previous year, at 1,354 pounds.
Veal production totaled 3.6 million pounds, 21 percent below April a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 21,900 head, down 22 percent from April 2022. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from last year, at 280 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.12 billion pounds, down 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.77 million head, down 3 percent from April 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.0 million pounds, was down 11 percent from April 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 185,900 head, 6 percent below last year. The average live weight was 117 pounds, down 6 pounds from April a year ago.
January to April 2023 commercial red meat production was 18.1 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022.
Accumulated beef production was down 5 percent from last year, veal was down 13 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up slightly.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
