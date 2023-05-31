Kara Downing Appointed as Interim Director of Cornerstone Resource Center
It is with both great excitement and sadness that I am announcing my resignation as Executive Director of The Cornerstone Resource Center (TCRC). My resignation is effective June 2, 2023, as I have accepted a position with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. Kara Downing, who has most recently served as the Manager of Early Childhood Programs at TCRC, has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the Interim Executive Director and will continue to be supported by both the Board and myself in this transition period.
It has been an honor serving as TCRC’s founding Executive Director these past three years and developing it into the respected community resource that it is today. I am excited to watch this next phase of growth for the organization and look forward to continuing to support and advocate for the organization and its programs! I know that our community will continue to be well-supported by our caring, competent, and dependable staff. Furthermore, I am confident that I am leaving TCRC in highly capable hands, and that Kara Downing will be highly successful as she takes the helm as Interim Executive Director.
