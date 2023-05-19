Erin Brophy Named as Superintendent of Wiley Schools
Russ Baldwin | May 19, 2023 | Comments 0
WILEY— 5/18/23—It is with pleasure that the Board of Education of Wiley School District announces Erin Brophy as their choice for Superintendent starting July 1, 2023.
“We are excited to have Mrs. Brophy accept the appointment to lead our district and look forward to welcoming her to our community. Her commitment will help support the mission of Wiley Schools where everyone has the opportunity to achieve excellence.” says Jenna Davis, of the Wiley Board of Education.
Mrs. Brophy’s extensive career in education and professional background have prepared her for her first superintendency. In coming to Wiley, she will be leaving her role with Aurora Public Schools where she has served as the Human Resources Director for the past six years. In this position she has helped develop best practices related to recruitment and retention of staff while facilitating the hiring process for eighteen schools. Prior to her tenure in Human Resources, she has served as a program director for educator effectiveness, and served as an assistant principal in Littleton, Englewood, and Aurora Public Schools at the middle and high school levels.
She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction along with a linguistically diverse learner endorsement. She is a member of the Colorado Association of School Personnel Administrators. Mrs. Brophy is eager for her move to Southeast Colorado to be closer to family. Outside of work and
family time, she enjoys reading and bowling. “I look forward to serving the community, parents, staff, and students as Superintendent of Wiley
School District. It is my honor to be selected. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my career and being part of this supportive community who cares so much about their school’s success” says Brophy.
