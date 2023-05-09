City of Lamar March 2023 Sales Tax Revenue Report

Sales tax revenue continued to gain for the City of Lamar, based on March 2023 sales, collected this past April.  City sales tax was up 6.33% over the same time last year for a gain of $24,635 and Use tax collections were also up by 49.16% for a gain of $13,994.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 9.44% for an increase of $39,531 over last year’s figures.  Total revenues for 2023 were $458,448 compared to $418,531.

The monthly year to date report shows an increase of 5.54% for city sales tax revenues, at $83,527, Use tax collections were up 17.92% for an increase of $21,734 and Other Collections were up 1,275.26% for a gain of $17,747.  Total Sales and Use tax collections were $1,752,924 for 2023, compared to $1,629,914 for an increase of 7.55% over this same time last year.  Vendor’s commissions were at $50,802 for 2023 compared to $49,506 for 2022.

The twelve sales tax revenue categories reported by the City of Lamar indicated a number of drops for such items as building materials, gas sales, grocery stores, motels and All Business/Electricity.

 

 2021 2022

2023

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 52,881 58,033 68,622
Building Materials 47,911 58,037

57,981

Apparel & Department Stores

 439,033 419,660 474,305
C Stores and Gas Sales 67,919 77,172

67,364

All Business/Electricity

 154,882 108,150 96,169
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 9,885 13,117

11,326

Grocery Stores

 95,698 117,472 105,501
Hotels-Motels 38,807 47,702

41,627

Liquor Sales

 36,475 39,586 42,034
Manufacturing 9,366 4,534

5,724

Other Retail-All Other

 468,815 509,445 496,507
Restaurants 129,379 147,170

158,845

