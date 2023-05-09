City of Lamar March 2023 Sales Tax Revenue Report
Sales tax revenue continued to gain for the City of Lamar, based on March 2023 sales, collected this past April. City sales tax was up 6.33% over the same time last year for a gain of $24,635 and Use tax collections were also up by 49.16% for a gain of $13,994. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 9.44% for an increase of $39,531 over last year’s figures. Total revenues for 2023 were $458,448 compared to $418,531.
The monthly year to date report shows an increase of 5.54% for city sales tax revenues, at $83,527, Use tax collections were up 17.92% for an increase of $21,734 and Other Collections were up 1,275.26% for a gain of $17,747. Total Sales and Use tax collections were $1,752,924 for 2023, compared to $1,629,914 for an increase of 7.55% over this same time last year. Vendor’s commissions were at $50,802 for 2023 compared to $49,506 for 2022.
The twelve sales tax revenue categories reported by the City of Lamar indicated a number of drops for such items as building materials, gas sales, grocery stores, motels and All Business/Electricity.
|
|2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|52,881
|58,033
|68,622
|Building Materials
|47,911
|58,037
|
57,981
|
Apparel & Department Stores
|439,033
|419,660
|474,305
|C Stores and Gas Sales
|67,919
|77,172
|
67,364
|
All Business/Electricity
|154,882
|108,150
|96,169
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|9,885
|13,117
|
11,326
|
Grocery Stores
|95,698
|117,472
|105,501
|Hotels-Motels
|38,807
|47,702
|
41,627
|
Liquor Sales
|36,475
|39,586
|42,034
|Manufacturing
|9,366
|4,534
|
5,724
|
Other Retail-All Other
|468,815
|509,445
|496,507
|Restaurants
|129,379
|147,170
|
158,845
