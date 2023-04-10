Lawrence McMillan – April 3, 1933 – February 26, 2023
Lawrence Lee McMillan, 89, of Granada, Colorado passed away February 26, 2023 at Memorial Central hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated. A come and go celebration of his life will be held from 11:00AM until 3:00 on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Granada Community Center. Peacock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences to the family may be sent to the funeral home.
Born April 3, 1933, Lawrence was the only child of Edith McMillan. He graduated from Granada Public High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
After completing training at the barber school in Pueblo, Colorado and serving an apprenticeship with Whitney’s barber shop in Lamar, Colorado, he obtained his barber’s license in 1959. Purchasing the barber shop in Granada, Colorado he was able to branch out on his own and was in business there for well over 50 years.
Lawrence served on the city council and was both the Mayor and Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department of Granada, Colorado for many years. He was also active on various boards and committees for the town. His keen memory made him a wealth of information for anything relating to the history of Granada and the surrounding area.
Having a great love of animals, Lawrence was rarely seen without a beloved dog riding shot gun in his vehicle. He was passionate about his quarter horses and spent many happy hours at his farm with his ‘herd’.
Connecting well with young people, he spent countless summer Sundays at the lake, pulling water skiers behind his boat
Lawrence is survived by cousins Clark (Marilyn) Tuck of Arvada, Colorado and their children, Shelley (Ken Clutter) also of Arvada, Oma Tuck (David Dunn) of Blue Hill, Nebraska, Mary Tuck of Crested Butte, Colorado and a host of devoted friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter McMillan, his mother, Edith McMillan and his aunt and uncle, Bessie and Clark Tuck, Sr.
Lawrence touched the lives of many and will be remembered as a gentle soul, a good friend with a big heart, putting others before himself and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
