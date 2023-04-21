David King – April 1, 1954 – April 19, 2023
Graveside services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Dave King will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado with Reverend Ian Blacker officiating. Per Dave’s request, no visitation will be held.
David Gene King, known to most as Dave, was born April 1, 1954 in Merced, California to Gerald and Marilyn (Murray) King. He passed away with family by his side, in Lamar, Colorado on April 19, 2023 at the age of 69.
Dave is survived by his children, Tim (Marcie) King, Josh (Jessica) King, and Carissa King (Robert Lodge); stepchildren, Carrie (Matthew) Harrison and Ashton (Alison) Likes; seven grandchildren; siblings, Michael (Linda) King and Larry (Donnita) King; sister-in-law, Karen King; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald King, Marilyn and Herb Coats; and brother, Robert King.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
