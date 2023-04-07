Cruz Urias – November 17, 1942 – April 4, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Apr 07, 2023 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian Burial for Granada, Colorado resident, Cruz Urias will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will take place following the Mass, at Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Visitation for Cruz will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar.
Cruz Marques Urias was born on November 17, 1942 in El Mulato, Chihuahua, Mexico to Refugio Sr. and Eluteria (Marques) Urias. He passed away, surrounded by his family, on April 4, 2023 at the age of 80.
Cruz is survived by his wife, Florence Urias of Granada, Colorado; daughters, Pamela Urias, Rebecca Urias, and Claudia (Juan Carlos) Enciso all of Lamar, Colorado; sister, Enedina (Alberto) Aguilar of Odessa, Texas; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ricardo Urias and Refugio Urias Jr.; and sisters, Elba Ortiz and Lupe (Pablo) Gonzales.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www. valleyfuneralcremation.com.
