Drought Conditions Expand across Southeast Colorado, NWS April 2023 Update
Apr 18, 2023
DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT
National Weather Service National Weather Service Pueblo Co for Apr 15, 2023
SYNOPSIS:
A predominately strong westerly flow pattern was in place across the Rockies through the month of March, which brought ample moisture and snowfall to areas along and west of the Continental Divide, as well as generally cool, dry and windy weather to most of eastern Colorado.
With this in mind, the latest US Drought Monitor, issued Thursday, April 11th 2023, indicates drought free conditions for much of the western half of Colorado, and has expanded severe (D2) and extreme (D2) drought conditions across portions of the southeast mountains and southern I-25 Corridor.
Exceptional drought (D4) conditions remain depicted across southeastern Baca County, with Extreme drought (D3) conditions indicated across extreme southeastern Las Animas County, through central Baca County and into eastern Prowers County and extreme southeastern Kiowa county.
Severe drought (D2) conditions are depicted across southeastern Las Animas County into most the rest of Baca and Prowers Counties, as well as into southeastern Kiowa county. Severe drought (D2) conditions are also indicated across western portions of Kiowa county.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are depicted across western and eastern portions of Las Animas County into extreme northwestern Baca County, most of Otero County, Bent County into northwestern Prowers County and central Kiowa county.
FIRE DANGER:
Warm and windy weather through March and early April has led to increased fire danger across the snow free areas of south central and southeast Colorado. Several new wildfires have been reported over the last month. The latest information on fire bans and restrictions across the area can be found at: www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html
AGRICULTURAL:
The latest CPC top soil and sub soil moisture data, as well as the longer term (1, 2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) indicate below to well below soil moisture conditions across the southeast Plains, with the longer term (2 and 3 Month) EDDI data indicating moderate drying across the southeast mountains.
HYDROLOGIC:
The latest NRCS Colorado Water Supply Outlook Report and data indicates statewide mountain precipitation for the month of March was 185 percent of median, as compared to 101 percent of median at this time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 124 percent of median, as compared to 98 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, March precipitation came in at 145 percent of median, as compared to the 140 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 100 percent of median, as compared to 100 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, March precipitation came in at 203 percent of median, as compared to the 117 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 118 percent of median, as compared to 93 percent of median at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated the statewide snowpack on April 1st was at 137 percent of median, as compared to 94 percent of median at this time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, April 1st snowpack was at 103 percent of median, as compared to 98 percent of median at this same time last year. The latest streamflow forecasts for the Arkansas basin range from 68 percent of median at Grape Creek near Westcliffe, to 115 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop.
In the Rio Grande basin, April 1st snowpack was at 140 percent of median, as compared to 101 percent of median at this same time last year. The latest streamflow forecasts for the Rio Grande basin range from 89 percent of median at Saguache Creek near Saguache, to 250 percent of median at San Antonio River at Ortiz.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 88 percent of median overall at the end of March, as compared to the 83 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of March came in at 90 percent of median overall, as compared to the 91 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of March came in at 104 percent of median overall, as compared to the 93 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of March was 39.9 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees below normal. Pueblo recorded 0.10 inches of precipitation through the month of March, which is 0.72 inches below normal. Pueblo recorded 1.4 inches of snow in March, which is 3.1 inches below normal.
PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 6 to 10 day outlook, valid through April 25th, leans to below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado. The outlook for the rest of April, May and June still indicates better chances of above normal temperatures across southeast Colorado, along with equal chances of above, below and near normal temperatures across south central Colorado. The precipitation outlook for rest of April, May and June still indicates a slight nod to below normal across south central and southeast Colorado.
