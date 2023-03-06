Zonta Rose Day is Underway
Russ Baldwin | Mar 06, 2023 | Comments 0
Each year, the Zonta Club of Prowers County celebrates International Women’s Day with its Zonta Rose Sale. The signature yellow roses symbolize friendship and purchasers are encouraged to give a Zonta Rose to women who inspire them.
This year, Zonta or Prowers County sold nearly 1,600 roses which they prepare and deliver from their headquarters at the Flower Boutique on South Main Street in Lamar to amazing women all over Prowers County. Proceeds from this sale help fund scholarships awarded to deserving and inspiring young women each year.
Deliveries began shortly after 8am on Monday, March 6th with several volunteers arriving at the Flower Boutique to begin their routes that took them through Lamar, McClave, Holly and Wiley as well as some rural routes. Most of the delivers are completed by mid-afternoon.
Filed Under: County • Education • Events • Featured • History
About the Author: