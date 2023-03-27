Rose Marie Flores – July 5, 1958 – March 23, 2023
Mass of Chrisitan Burial for Rose Marie Flores will be held at 3:00 p.m. and Rosary at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Per Rose’s request, cremation will follow and inurnment will take place at a later date.
Rose Marie Flores was born on July 5, 1958 in Boulder, Colorado to Silvano Pablo and Concepcion (Delgado) Cruz. She passed away on March 23, 2023 at her home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 64.
Rose graduated from Longmont High School in 1976. She was united in marriage to Dominic Flores on November 17, 1979 and to this union, they were blessed with nine children. Rose and Dominic moved to Imperial, Nebraska soon after they were married and then in 1989 relocated to Las Animas, Colorado.
Rose loved her family and showed her love by caring and cooking for them.
Rose is survived by her husband, Dominic Flores of the home; nine children, Felicity Flores of Las Animas, Colorado, Dominic Jr. (Corrina) Flores of McClave, Colorado, Steven Flores, Robert (Hannah) Flores, Richard Flores, Amber Flores (Jeremy), Frank (Amanda) Flores all of Las Animas, Colorado, Kira Flores (Jose) of Ft. Garland, Colorado, and Keith Flores of Las Animas, Colorado; four sisters, Rachel Bustamante of Longmont, Colorado, Gloria Madrid of Greeley, Martha Cruz of Longmont, Colorado, and Virginia Liges of Loveland, Colorado; two brothers, Robert (Eleanor) Cruz of Frederick, Colorado and Pablo (Kathy) Cruz of Northglenn, Colorado; 40+ grandchildren; one great grandchild; many other
relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Alfredo Cruz, Charles Cruz, and Arthur Cruz; and one great grandchild.To leave online condolences, please visit valleyfuneralcremation.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054.
