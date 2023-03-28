Robert Ybarra – August 8, 1944 – March 25, 2023
A Mass of Christian Burial for lifelong Lamar, Colorado resident, Robert Ybarra will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will follow the Mass at Riverside Cemetery.
Robert M. Ybarra was born August 8, 1944, in Lamar, Colorado to Frank Sr. and Margaret (Valdez) Ybarra. He passed away at the age of 78, on March 25, 2023 with family by his side, while his great granddaughter, Amari sang to him, “Winkle, Winkle, Little Star”.
Robert attended Lamar Schools prior to going into the workforce. Employed by Tri-State Body Shop for over 30 years, he excelled as a painter. Bobby had a gift for restoring cars, adding his personal flair and polish to something others would consider dull. His love for cars was only surpassed by his love for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Robert is survived by his son, Kenny Ybarra; daughters, Shelley Ybarra, Afton Ybarra (Anthony), and Aubrey (Jose) Alvarez; nine grandchildren, Alexander (Gabriella Turnbill) Ybarra, Shayne Ybarra, Zachariah Ybarra, Keenan Ybarra, Kilian Losa, Lauren Losa, Paxton Losa, Amaris Salgado, and Lyncoln Alvarez; one great grandchild, Amari Perkins; bonus daughters, Jessica Przeborowski and Jenny Rose (AJ) Walters; siblings, Frank Sr. (Mary) Ybarra, Raymond (Charlotte) Ybarra, Anthony (Shannon) Ybarra, James Ybarra, Rosie (Peter) Campos, and Margaret (Pedro) Longoria; sisters-in-law, Ellen Ybarra and Virginia Ybarra; brother-in-law, Ralph Enciso; aunt, Pat Valdez; former wife, Jeannette Dardeen and many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; brothers, Albert Ybarra, Richard Ybarra, Fred Ybarra, Bill Ybarra, and Joe Ybarra; sisters, Virginia Riley, Toni Richardet, infant Mercy Ybarra, Mercedes Enciso, and Delores (Manuel) Granados; and his companion, Laurie Qualley.
