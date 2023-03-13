Richard Dallas Bates – June 5, 1946 – February 21, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 13, 2023 | Comments 0
Richard Dallas Bates of Aurora, CO passed away on February 21, 2023, after battling cancer for the last several years. He was born on June 5, 1946, to Charles R and Oriska (Easterlin) Bates in Rocky Ford, CO. He lived in Las Animas and then Wiley, CO where he graduated from Wiley High School in 1964.
He earned a B.A. in business at Southern Colorado State College in 1968. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and then later in Officer Training School. He was assigned as a logistics officer and was discharged after twenty years of service as a Captain. He earned an MBA in business administration from Webster University.
He is survived by his wife Margaret (Sherman), son Michael and daughter Michelle (Jeff) Stout. Grandchildren include Cici Bates and Hunter and Brenton Stout. He is also survived by brothers Charles Larry Bates and family of Colorado Springs, and Gerald Bates and family of Lamar. His younger brother Donald Bates passed in 2006.
He was active in high school sports and was a lifetime fan of college and professional sports in Colorado. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends at Legends in Aurora.
The funeral service will be held at Fort Logan Fort Logan National Cemetery on March 22nd at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Denver Hospice.
