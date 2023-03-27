PEP Annual Meeting Highlights Local Businesses
Russ Baldwin | Mar 27, 2023
Three area businesses were highlighted for their achievements during the March 23rd Prowers Economic Prosperity annual meeting, held at Las Brisas Restaurant in Lamar.
PEP Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez presented Shane and Tori Hawks of Stampede Services in Wiley with the Rising Star award for their contribution to the economy and workforce of the area for the past five years of their operation.
PEP President, Anne Marie Crampton awarded the Family/Business Longevity to Roger and Leslie Stagner for maintaining a multi-purpose business to the area in car and tire sales and automotive repair. Stagner Incorporated has been in operation on North Main Street in Lamar since 1962.
Tallie Harmon, PEP Project Coordinator, presented Don Compton with the ‘Investing for the future of Prowers County’ award for his operations which employ over 30 persons and for making a major economic impact on the county. Compton owns and operates the Pit Stop as well as Patty’s Potties, the Wiley C Store, Rivals and the Olive Street Station. While accepting the award, Compton stated, “Never under estimate the talents of your local workforce.”
Sanchez recapped several PEP accomplishments for 2022, noting that the organization continues to recruit new memberships beyond the current 17 so they can help achieve the goals into the future. She noted that the county unemployment percentage is quite low at 2.3% which means that 140 persons are seeking employment, but work still needs to be done to match the need for workers for local businesses.
“We saw from 80 to 100 new jobs open in 2022 from new and expanding businesses and we hope to see at least 100 to 150 more in 2023 with development in hospitality services in the county,” she stated, adding there will be new growth in the future through small manufacturing development.
Greg Thomason, the Senior Program Manager and Eastern Plains Rural Opportunity Representative with the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, gave the keynote address for the evening. Keying on the PEP theme of being, “In the Middle of Everywhere”, Thomason said he anticipates a great future for Prowers County moving forward into the next ten years. He stressed three areas of regional development including an attainable housing project that is building 127 houses in the six county region, Canyons and Plains helps develop tourism in seven counties using state and federal funding to impart the history and culture of southeast Colorado to the rest of the county and the Overflow Processing Center in Granada which has created dozens of new jobs, fostered housing growth and contributed to the tax revenue of the town and county.
