NWS February 2023 Weather Review for SE Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Mar 02, 2023 | Comments 0
February of 2023 started off warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, with several passing weather systems throughout the rest of the month bringing periods of cool and wet weather as well as another surge of very cold Arctic air across region. For the month of February as a whole, near to slightly below normal temperatures were experienced across south central and southeast Colorado, with near normal to slightly above normal precipitation, save for below normal precipitation across portions of the central and northern mountains.
The preliminary average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of February was 33.7 degrees, which is 1.4 degrees below normal and makes February of 2023 tied as the 59th coldest February on record. The average February maximum temperature in Pueblo was 53.0 degrees, which is 1.9 degrees above normal. The average February minimum temperature in Pueblo was 14.5 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees below normal. Pueblo recorded 0.46 inches of precipitation through the month of February, which is 0.14 inches above normal and makes February of 2023 tied as the 48th wettest on record. Pueblo recorded 8.3 inches of snow through the month of February, which is 3.6 inches above normal and makes February of 2023 tied as the 31st snowiest on record.
In Pueblo, the average high temperature and low temperature of 55 degrees and 23 degrees on March 1st, warm to 65 degrees and 31 degrees by the end of the month. The average temperature for the month of March in Pueblo is 43.9 degrees. Pueblo averages 0.82 inches of precipitation and 4.5 inches of snow through the month of March.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Weather
About the Author: