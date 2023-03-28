Manuel Abad Licano – February 14, 1986 – March 25, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Manuel Licano will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Manuel was born on February 14, 1986 to Sylvester Abad Licano and Terri Lynn Woodall and passed away on March 25, 2023 at the Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 37.
He is preceded in death by his niece Olivia Gonzales, aunt Tracie Woodall and uncle Ray Licano.
Manuel is survived by his children Aurora, Meleah, Jullianna and Landon Licano, mother Terri (Gerald) Taulman of Lamar, CO, father Sylvester Licano of Rocky Ford, CO, siblings Michael (Martina) Woodall of Colorado Springs, CO, Melissa Ebanks and Mindy (Josh) Gonzales both of Lamar, CO as well as his best friend Ashley Rangel and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
