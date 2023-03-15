Lamar Utility Board, March 2023 Report
Russ Baldwin | Mar 15, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utilities Board purchase orders for the month totaled $744,422.85, of which $731,096.39 required approval. That included the February estimate for the power purchase of $710,831.39 from Arkansas River Power Authority. February bills totaled $156,625.03.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, told the board the plant’s line crew is rebuilding an “H” structure on the 69kv line at CR JJ and 30 in Bent County. The crew also replaced two decayed power powers with 40 foot poles at 12th and Pearl Streets in Lamar and new CR 30 and Highway 50 in Prowers County.
Crews are conducting seasonal tree trimming and applying herbicides for weed control and the wind turbine crew is preparing to start the semi-annual maintenance program. He noted that four cameras have been installed at the LAMSO substation and are planning to install additional security cameras at the college, high school and Santa Fe and 6 mile substations. Hourieh said the cameras are motion activated.
The plant, he said, is also in the process of improving cybersecurity measures consisting of end user email security training, firewalls hardware, virus protection software and cloud backup.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: