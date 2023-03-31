John David Kirby – February 13, 1950 – March 29, 2023
A memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Lakin, Kansas will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
John David Kirby was born February 13, 1950 at Lamar, Colorado to Ward K. and Isabel L. (Wilson) Kirby and passed away suddenly on March 29, 2023 at the age of 73 in Lakin, Kansas
He graduated from High School in Vilas, Colorado and lived most of his life in Baca County. He married Gale Hutches on June 15, 1968 and to this union were 2 sons, Brian and Chance.
John spent most of his life selling cars and pickups to many people in this area. At one time he was the top salesperson of Ford pickups in Colorado. John also was an Auctioneer and worked with his very close friend, Bill Sparks, at Sparks Auction Company. At the time of his death he was employed at Fullmer Cattle Company in Syracuse, Kansas.
John is survived by his sons Brian Kirby and his wife Debbie and Chance Kirby and his wife Isha, four grandchildren, Paige and her husband Chavan, Hunter, Ethan, Zack and Mayson and one great grandson, Colt. He is also survived by two sisters, Roberta Winters and Ruth Deen, three nephews, Scott Winters and Kim, and family, Cole, Logan and Bailey, Mitch Winters and Christie and family, Megan and Emily, Darrin Deen and niece Gayla Deen.
John was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law, Phil Winters and Butch Deen.
John will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends in South Eastern Colorado.
Filed Under: Obituary
