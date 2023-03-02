Iron Men Retreat Set for March 24-25th
Russ Baldwin | Mar 02, 2023 | Comments 0
The first annual Prowers County, “Iron Men Retreat” will be headquartered for services and meals at the Missionary Baptist Church at 507 South 14th Street in Lamar while various competitive activities will be held around Lamar.
Afternoon events include: sporting clays (bring your own gun/ammo), disc golf tournament, fishing competition, long range rifle shooting competition (own gun/ammo) and axe throwing.
Friday dinner from 6-7pm with services from 7-8pm. Saturday breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 and opening service at 8:30 to 9:30 and various breakouts from 9:30 to 11:40am. Lunch from Noon to 1pm. Afternoon activities are optional at various locations between 1 and 5pm with dinner from 6-7pm and services from 7 -8pm. If individuals or churches would like to donate towards the food costs, they are welcome, but not expected.
The goal is for men of all backgrounds to gather together to encourage each other to be better men of God. The speaker for the main services will be Pastor Ken Wood of the Avenue Church in Pueblo, Colorado.
If you’re bringing a group, RSVP to Travis Horn at 719-336-4174 or text at 719-688-0660.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Media Release • Recreation
About the Author: