New Housing Available in Granada
Two and three bedroom duplexes are now available for rent in Granada, just off Cottonwood Street, adjacent to the town park and the county’s Overflow Mail Processing Center. An open house was held by SECED, Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, which has spearheaded several housing construction projects in several counties for over a year.
There are seven units available, each with two bathrooms and offer 1,126 square feet for the two bedroom model and 1,300 for the three bedroom unit and they are equipped with various amenities including microwave, dishwasher, dryer, disposal, air and heat, stove and oven, refrigerator, washer, pantry and are also pet-friendly. SECED Executive Director, Stephanie Gonzales was on hand along with Prowers County Commissioners, Ron Cook and Tom Grasmick as well as Cheryl Sanchez, Executive Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity and Tallie Harmon, PEP Project Manager. Sanchez said if anyone takes a lease on a residence before April 1st, there is a $500 concession.
There is also new housing for sale in Granada. On the south side of the railroad tracks, along Broderick and First Streets, new housing is also on offer with a three-bedroom unit with unattached garage and a quarter acre lot. Although two houses have been constructed, there is space in-between for two more units and according to Grasmick, the lots are priced at $5,000 each. SECED at 336-3850 can provide additional details.
Granada has been experiencing some recent growth in housing development and the town has plans to replace its aging water infrastructure system as well as upgrades to the town’s main water tower.
