Colorado Crop Progress Report, Week Ending March 26, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Cooler temperatures were observed across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 36 percent of the state was under drought conditions, unchanged from last week and down from 83 percent a year ago. Nine percent of the state was experiencing
severe to exceptional drought conditions, equal to last week. Calving and lambing made significant progress, with reporters noting some producers are having difficulty with the cold, wet weather. Below average temperatures continued in northwestern counties. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA, snowpack in the region was 149 percent of median snowfall.
Northeastern counties received above average moisture last week, with much of the district receiving over half an inch according to the National Weather Service. Feed supplies in the district are short and pasture conditions were reported as very poor to fair. In the San Luis Valley, cold temperatures slowed down fieldwork. Barley planting continued ahead of the normal pace. Reporters noted the valley floor remained dry, but runoff from above average snowpack should help the irrigation season. In southeastern counties, conditions remained dry and winter wheat was primarily rated very poor to poor condition. Southwestern counties experienced multiple moisture events last week, with more than two inches reported in many areas according to the National Weather Service. Reporters in Dolores and San Miguel Counties noted that heavy snowpack remained prevalent on fields across the district. Cold weather and moisture had a negative impact on calving and lambing in the area last week. Calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 53 percent of cows calved and 49 percent of ewes lambed. As of March 26, 2023, snowpack in Colorado was 141 percent measured as percent of median snowfall according to the NRCS, USDA. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 183 and 141 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 14 percent very short, 30 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 47 percent average and 52 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 38 percent average, and 61 percent light.
