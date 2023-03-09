Colorado Ag Commissioner Greenberg on Winter Summary
Russ Baldwin | Mar 09, 2023 | Comments 0
This winter season has been packed full with so many opportunities to connect with people from all areas of agriculture across Colorado.
In visiting with producers, policy makers, and community members, I am so glad to be surrounded by so many who are dedicated to agriculture. The energy, enthusiasm, knowledge, and motivation that you bring to our meetings and field visits encourages and pushes me and all CDA staff and board members who interact with you.
Our first Bureau of Animal Protection conference kicked off February, with law enforcement partners joining CDA staff for two days of education and mutual learning. These partnerships will bolster our animal health and welfare work across Colorado – one of our four strategic goals – as we focus on expanding community outreach and education.
If you were able to join our Conservation Services team in Rocky Ford for the regional soil health event with the West Otero Timpas Conservation District, you’ve heard how tirelessly our staff has worked with local producers to implement and support STAR soil health practices that help advance voluntary stewardship.
Towards the end of the month, we engaged with producers at conferences like the Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association annual meeting and the Colorado Ag Forum, where CDA markets division staff connected with growers and supply chain partners to continue finding ways to strengthen Colorado’s economic resilience.
We wrapped up conference season with the FFA Hall of Fame banquet where three lifelong agricultural champions were inducted into the Hall of Fame. We can all take great pride in Colorado’s next generation of ag leaders who exemplify creativity and collaboration while moving our state forward.
We are excited to elevate Colorado agriculture during Agriculture Week, March 19-25. To celebrate this year, the Colorado Ag Council – a coalition of statewide ag organizations – will hold an Ag Day at the Capitol. CDA staff will be there with producers from across the state to talk to legislators about CDA’s work and the importance of agriculture to Colorado. We’ll also be partnering with Water Education Colorado on an ag-water education panel for legislators before a number of us head to the Eastern Plains to visit with producers. If you’re interested in participating, make sure to reach out to your commodity group or association, or contact CDA.
During Ag Week, we will also deliver printed copies of the 2022 Stimulus Report to the legislators to highlight the important work done by CDA staff to distribute recovery funding directly to communities across the state.
March is by no means the only time we focus on the importance of agriculture. We are continuing our discussions around the Farm Bill and we look forward to hearing from you all on what matters most to Colorado’s agricultural communities as we establish CDA’s strategic vision for the years ahead. Thank you for standing with us.
Commissioner Kate Greenberg
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
