City Approves Sidewalk Improvement Funding
Russ Baldwin | Mar 28, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority voted to postpone approval for a request of $45,670 to complete a renovation project for Todd and Sarah Hornung. The couple plans to renovate the former Thai Spicy Basil Restaurant at 10 North Main Street in order to move their gun store, Lamar Outdoor Sports, into the new property. The estimated cost of the entire renovation is $463,000 which includes the purchase of the building as well as HVAC, sewer, plumbing and electrical repairs. Security improvements include framing walls around the showroom, security locks, steel gates, motion sensors and a new gas line for the building. The couple says the expansion will allow for the hiring of additional employees. The Authority delayed action pending more financial information on the renovation work, although the costs for demolition and the incentive package was approved.
The council ratified approval of Resolution 23,03-01 for the CDOT TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant and the submission of the draft application. Lamar is asking for $2,484,089 to complete sidewalks, curb and gutter along Savage Avenue and connecting the sidewalks and curb and gutter on South 8th, 9th and Main Street’s west side from Savage Avenue to Park Street. The city will provide matching funds amounting to $621,023 after approval for the three-year grant is received. In-kind work is accepted in the match.
Wayne Reinert was re-appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Jack Van Hook and Jane Felter were re-appointed to the Lamar Tree Board for three-year terms. Connie Jacobsen was approved to serve a three-year term to the Lamar Library Advisory Board, replacing Kaye Hainer after her years of service in that capacity. The 19th annual Wild West Cook-Off Contest received approval for overnight parking at Willow Creek Park, May 11th through the 13th. The council approved a sub-lease agreement with Vertical Bridge to install a communications tower on city property, located near the six-million-gallon water tanks south of the city. Allen Aviation, which has rented space from the city for its operations at the Lamar airport, was granted a one year contract for Aviation Electronics and Services. The city’s commercial hanger is renting 1,600 square feet for $500 a month for the year. The council voted to approve transferring $150,000 of annual entitlement funds from the FAA to the City of Sterling for their development projects. Lamar has delayed receipt of annual funding in lieu of a larger accumulated payout at a future date.
The City of Lamar was approved for the Colorado Pet Over-population Fund grant for $12,500. The funds provide for the care and spay/neuter of animals awaiting adoption at the city shelter. The shelter, at the recommendation of councilman Mike Bellomy, will explore a chip program for future identification of the adopted pets. The Lamar Police Department is applying for a grant of $5,719.83 in non-match funds from the Colorado POST organization. The funds are used to purchase training materials for officers. The council approved three towing companies which will operate at the request of the LPD. They are A-1 Towing, Superior Towing and Woller Towing.
The council approved a request from Licht Homes (Daniel Wolfe) for water and sewer service for a single-family residence at 6560 Rodeo Drive off West Maple Street in Lamar. The residence is outside the City of Lamar borders and approval is required from the council for the extra-territorial water and sewer agreement.
The council and Mayor Kirk Crespin approved the proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month for April, 2023. Families are invited to the Pocket Park on Monday afternoon, April 3rd at 5:30pm for free hot dogs from Jerry’s Doghouse, music and fun games as the month-long observance begins. Administrator Rob Evans noted the council’s Common Grounds monthly breakfast meeting will be held at 7am on Wednesday, April 5th at the Cultural Events Center. The city’s parks and recreation department will attend to answer any questions from the public. The annual Easter egg hunt begins at 9am on Saturday, April 8th at Willow Creek Park.
The council held two executive sessions for discussion of personnel matters with the city administrator and to discuss positions regarding economic negotiations.
