COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,010,000 head as of March 1, 2023. The latest inventory was down 2 percent from February 1, 2023 and down 10 percent from March 1, 2022. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 155,000 head of fed cattle during February 2023, down 9 percent from the previous month and down 18 percent from the February 2022 marketings. An estimated 140,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during February 2023, 15 percent below last month and down 20 percent from the February 2022 placements. Of the number placed in February, 18 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 18 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 25 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 25 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 14 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for February, at 5,000 head, was unchanged from last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on March 1, 2023. The inventory was 4 percent below March 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.73 million head, 7 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.68 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 345,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 424,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 50,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.74 million head, 5 percent below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, 2 percent below 2022.
For a full copy of the March 2023 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
